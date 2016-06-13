* Hungarian authorities investigate FHB chairman Speder
* Central bank can use new regulatory powers
* Competitors say FHB had unfair advantage
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, June 13 Hungary's government is
investigating the business interests of Zoltan Speder, chairman
of second biggest listed bank FHB, as it tries to
loosen the billionaire's influence over its savings bank sector.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used regulation and the
nationalisation of several major banks to tighten his control on
banks since coming to power in 2010. The government has
encouraged wealthy Hungarian businessmen like Speder to expand
in the banking sector as it works to reduce foreign ownership.
However, government support for Speder halted abruptly last
week when regulatory fines and changes to the law blocked FHB's
growth plans.
FHB, where Speder is the biggest owner, is a member of
Hungary's Savings and Loan Integration Association (SZHISZ). FHB
also holds a direct stake in Takarekbank, the central
institution of the savings network: 90 small local banks that
primarily cater to local depositors and small businesses.
Savings banks are one important avenue for Orban to secure
more than 50 percent of the bank sector in Hungarian hands, part
of a maverick economic policy that has earned him criticism from
the European Union and followers in countries such as Poland.
Including FHB, the savings sector has a 9.1 percent market
share by total assets, with about 1,500 branch offices and 1
million customers, according to data on its web site.
Other parts of the banking industry had complained that FHB
was enjoying tax breaks and other benefits that the government
affords to savings and loans banks, even though FHB is a classic
commercial retail lender.
On June 9, police raided FHB's office and some of Speder's
other business interests such as the Hungarian Postal Service.
His media company was also hit by a tax probe, and
government-friendly media published reports sharply critical of
Speder.
FHB has said in a statement that it operates lawfully, in
compliance with all regulations, and that the changes would not
affect its business.
"The Banking Group is not about to change its strategy and
operation," it said in a statement to the stock exchange on June
10.
Speder could not be reached through his spokesman for
comment.
The reason and the timing of those moves was unclear, but
analysts and media commentators suspect Speder, once close to
Orban, fell out of favour with the premier.
"We see the execution of an oligarch in a system that
fundamentally builds on oligarchs," Political Capital analyst
Peter Kreko told Reuters. "It is meant as a message... The
ultimate power rests with Orban."
Orban told national news agency MTI that he believes the
savings and loan banks sector, which he wants to become a larger
part of the banking industry, needs a major overhaul.
"A reorganised savings and loan system that clarifies the
opaque financial processes of preceding years and has proper
financial background and professional management forms a natural
part of the new Hungarian banking system," Orban said.
The raids on Speder's businesses were part of an ongoing
investigation, police said in a statement. The tax authority
declined to answer questions about the investigation.
FHB shares traded at 518 forints late on Friday, down a
third from 686 forints on Monday and the lowest level since
2014.
"PARASITES"
FHB joined the savings and loan umbrella group last year and
built up an indirect holding in Takarekbank, which operates as
the central bank for Hungary's 90 small local savings banks.
Members of the umbrella group enjoyed tax breaks, capital
guarantees and some independence from the market regulator, the
National Bank of Hungary.
The Chairman of the Hungarian Bank Association, Mihaly Patai
told Economy Minister Mihaly Varga in a May 26 letter that FHB
benefitted from those market advantages unfairly because it was
a classic retail bank, not a savings and loan bank.
"The savings and loan integration must not extend to banks
with no savings and loan history," Patai wrote according to a
copy of the letter obtained by Reuters.
Sandor Demjan, the chairman of the National Savings and Loan
Association, a rival business group, accused FHB of using its
interest in Takarekbank to grow its profits at the expense of
other savings banks.
"Zoltan Speder and his business associates have woven a web
of companies around the savings and loan sector and feed on its
resources like parasites," Demjan wrote in a letter to Orban.
Neither FHB nor Speder reacted to Demjan's letter.
Orban told MTI on June 6 that he would heed Demjan's call to
extend regulatory oversight and probe Speder's network.
Within hours the government submitted the legal amendments
that weakened the independence of savings banks from Hungary's
central bank, reducing the infludence of Takarekbank in the
sector. Parliament passed them the next day and FHB was also hit
with a fine for market manipulation.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)