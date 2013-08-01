BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungary's government aims to
reach a deal with banks on a new scheme to help foreign currency
mortgage holders but if there is no agreement it will submit
legislation to parliament on its own, Economy Minister Mihaly
Varga said late on Wednesday.
Varga told commercial television TV2 that the foreign
currency mortgages were a "bad product" which had to be phased
out from the market. Varga held talks with the Bank Association
earlier on Wednesday.
"If we agree with the Bank Association then we will (submit)
a compromise proposal (to parliament) but if we can't reach an
agreement, then we will have to submit a proposal on our own to
parliament in the autumn," Varga told TV2.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)