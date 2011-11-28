BUDAPEST Nov 28 Hungary's government sees
6-8 points worthy of consideration in proposals made by banks
earlier this month to find a permanent solution to the country's
pressing problem of foreign currency mortgages, the Economy
Ministry said on Monday.
"The Bank Association proposes 6-8 tools worthy of
consideration, about which the government will form its opinion
in the next two weeks," the ministry's press department said in
a written response to Reuters questions.
The Bank Association hasproposed a set of measures under
which banks would absorb losses from switching foreign currency
mortgages into forints if they are allowed to write the losses
off a special bank tax levied last year.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Jan Lopatka)