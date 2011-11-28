BUDAPEST Nov 28 Hungary's government sees 6-8 points worthy of consideration in proposals made by banks earlier this month to find a permanent solution to the country's pressing problem of foreign currency mortgages, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

"The Bank Association proposes 6-8 tools worthy of consideration, about which the government will form its opinion in the next two weeks," the ministry's press department said in a written response to Reuters questions.

The Bank Association hasproposed a set of measures under which banks would absorb losses from switching foreign currency mortgages into forints if they are allowed to write the losses off a special bank tax levied last year. (Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Jan Lopatka)