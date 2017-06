BUDAPEST Nov 23 Hungary's competition watchdog GVH has launched an investigation in a suspected cartel by seven financial institutions in mortgage lending, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the suspicion was based on a rise in mortgage lending interest rates after Sept. 22, which was probably a coordinated action of OTP, Erste, MKB, Raiffeisen, CIB, Unicredit and the home savings institution Fundamenta. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)