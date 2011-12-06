BUDAPEST Dec 6 Banks in Hungary had incurred losses of about 90.6 billion Hungarian forints by the end of last month under a government scheme allowing the repayment of foreign currency mortgages at below-market exchange rates, data showed on Tuesday.

Data from financial markets regulator PSZAF showed that borrowers closed 54,563 forex loan contracts by the end of November, paying back 248.36 billion forints on loans worth 338.95 billion forints at current market value.

The scheme, which runs until the end of this month, allows households to repay mortgages at 250 forints per euro and 180 forints per Swiss franc compared to 300 per euro and 242 per franc at 1017 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Anna Willard)