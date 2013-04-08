BUDAPEST, April 8 Hungary's bank association leaders said on Monday they would support any measure designed to aid growth, including a package that the National Bank of Hungary presented last week, adding the only way to reignite growth was through lending.

"I cannot imagine a banking system that is not pro-growth," Bank Association Chairman Mihaly Patai told journalists after the first in a series of talks between the central bank and the country's bank leaders. "Without credit, there is no growth."

He added that the central bank's package was a good start even as it will probably not solve all lending problems in the central European country. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)