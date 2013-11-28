BUDAPEST Nov 28 Any further significant losses
from a foreign currency mortgage relief scheme planned by the
Hungarian government could prompt a shake-up of the domestic
banking sector, Laszlo Bencsik, Deputy Chief Executive of
Hungary's top lender OTP said.
"If the banking sector is forced to suffer further
significant losses, that could be a catalyst which may under a
given scenario trigger a fast (consolidation) process," Bencsik
told a business conference on Thursday.
He said OTP Bank would grab any potential attractive
opportunities for growth, via acquisitions or by boosting its
market share.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said a sweeping
ruling by the country's top court, the Kuria, on various aspects
of the loans could provide a framework for more help to
distressed borrowers ahead of an April 2014 election.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)