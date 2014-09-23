BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's Banking Association on Tuesday criticised the government's legal settlement of refunds to clients for past lending practices deemed by the courts as unfair, saying the retrospective measure undermined investor confidence.

"As a result of the settlement, which disregards economic processes, the banking sector is unable to fulfil its role in boosting the Hungarian economy, while the settlement process also undermines investor confidence," the body said in a statement.

Banks will foot a bill worth up to 1 trillion forints ($4.15 billion) for past fee and interest rate charges for hundreds of thousands of borrowers in a procedure expected to conclude in the first half of next year. (1 US dollar = 241.15 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)