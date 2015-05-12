BUDAPEST May 12 Hungary's banks should lend
more in return for a planned cut in a hefty bank tax next year,
the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The MNB considers it important that the reduction of the
bank tax should be accompanied with a significant rise in
lending," the central bank said.
The Economy Ministry has said next year's cut in the bank
tax would not be linked to any conditions, in line with a
February agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)