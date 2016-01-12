BUDAPEST Jan 12 Hungarian competition watchdog
GVH has fined the local Banking Association 4 billion forints
($13.7 million) for running a database that allowed its members
to share crucial business data in an unlawful way, GVH said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The GVH said the flow of information within the system,
which ran for 12 years, represented a so-called "horizontal
exchange of information," a practice against both Hungarian and
European Union competition law.
It said the database allowed local banks to access secret
business information, such as costs, demand or profitability,
enabling members to fine-tune their business plans and strategy.
The Bank Association was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 292.68 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)