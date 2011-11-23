* Watchdog suspects rate rise after Sept. 22 was coordinated

* Possible cartel was aimed at curbing fx loan repayments

* Banks say probe threatens FX mortgage relief deal

* OTP rejects allegations, Bank Austria denies wrongdoing (Recasts with background, adds govt, banks' reaction)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 Hungary's competition watchdog GVH is investigating whether seven banks formed a cartel on mortgage rates to stem losses from a government scheme for the early repayment of foreign currency home loans.

Hungary's Banking Association said on Wednesday the probe threatened to derail a planned deal on the foreign currency mortgage relief plan the parties agreed to work out jointly on Nov. 3.

The government said the talks with the banks on this deal should go on.

"The government respects that the GVH is an independent institution, therefore (the government) has no desire or means to influence its work and investigations," the government said in a statement. "The government is still interested to reach agreement with the Banking Association."

GVH launched its probe against CIB, Erste , MKB, OTP, Raiffeisen, Unicredit , and home savings institution Fundamenta.

UniCredit unit Bank Austria denied any wrongdoing and OTP rejected the allegations.

"OTP Bank will cooperate in everything with the authorities, while it firmly rejects the allegations which form the base of the investigation," OTP said in a statement.

MKB, which is a unit of Germany's Bayerische Landesbank , and Erste declined to comment on the investigation.

The government's scheme, approved in September, allows the repayment of foreign currency mortgages at discount exchange rates. It is the latest in a series of measures -- which also include Europe's biggest bank tax -- set to eat into Hungarian banks' capital.

But Hungarian government politicians have said the banks operated in a cartel-like manner and that they raised interest rates to make it hard for foreign currency mortgage holders to repay mortgages with new forint loans.

The watchdog said its case is based on a 0.5-2.0 percentage points increase in mortgage lending interest rates introduced by the banks after Sept. 22.

"Based on information obtained by the GVH, the likely explanation of the increases delivered at the same time was an agreement among the banks," it said.

Hungarians owe about 5 trillion forints ($22.00 billion) in foreign currency mortgages and are expected to repay about a fifth of that under the government scheme which runs until the end of 2011.

The GVH's cartel investigation comes while the government and banks are involved in talks on further measures to solve the problem of foreign currency exposure which makes the economy vulnerable amid the euro zone debt crisis.

BANKS REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE

Earlier this month, top officials at eight big banks -- including most of those who are now being investigated -- urged the European Commission support them in their dispute with Hungary over forex mortgage repayments.

The government has heavily relied on its bank tax imposed for 2010-2013 but this is also seen weighing heavily on lending and growth.

A source told Reuters on Tuesday that the government might hike the bank tax if courts rule it must reimburse banks for losses incurred through the government's foreign currency loan repayment scheme.

This scheme has contributed to the forint's falls in past weeks and increased the risk that credit rating agencies may cut Hungary's debt rating to below investment grade. ($1 = 227.2657 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna. Editing by Jane Merriman)