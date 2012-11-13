BUDAPEST Nov 13 Mihaly Patai, head of the Hungarian Bankers' Association, resigned over new taxes the government has imposed on the financial sector, news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

It cited a statement from the body as saying Patai, who also leads UniCredit's Hungarian business, had flagged the decision after the government reneged on a pledge to halve Europe's highest bank tax next year and doubled a new tax on financial transactions.

MTI said deputy chairman Daniel Gyuris would serve as interim head of the association until a new leader was found.