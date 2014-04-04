BUDAPEST, April 4 The National Bank of Hungary
does not want the biggest banks in the country merging, even if
there is a push for greater domestic ownership, as it would
distort competition, the central bank's director said in a
newspaper interview on Friday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he wants to see more
than half of the country's banking sector in Hungarian hands,
and the central bank's governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has predicted
four foreign lenders may leave the country soon.
Several sources also told Reuters this week that Hungary's
largest bank, OTP, was getting closer to clinching a
deal to take over from German bank Bayern LB the troubled MKB
Bank, which controls about 10 percent of the market.
But National Bank director Marton Nagy told the daily Magyar
Hirlap that while there could be a consolidation of the
financial market involving domestic banks, savings cooperatives
and new entrants, big mergers were not welcome.
He did not name any banks.
Hungary's largest lenders include OTP and MKB, as well as
local units of Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste Bank
, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit
, Belgium's KBC, and GE Capital.
"We reckon that growth coming from mergers among large banks
already present on the domestic market is unhealthy ... Such
mergers distort the market because it is oligopolistic," Nagy
said.
He added that majority domestic ownership was desirable in
the banking sector but that applied to the retail market and
corporate banking in different ways. While about 40 percent of
the retail banking market is already in domestic hands, that
share is less than 30 percent in corporate banking, he said.
Nagy said that savings cooperatives, which are now
restructuring, could get involved in mergers and acquisitions in
a few years' time.
The government sold its majority stake in the savings bank
Takarekbank to a local investment firm last month, after it
overhauled the savings bank sector last year and injected more
than 100 billion forints of capital into it.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)