BUDAPEST Feb 20 Hungary's government could discuss a planned reduction in a punitive tax on banks shortly, enabling lawmakers to pass the required changes by April, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban told Reuters on Friday.

The proposed cut in the levy, among the highest in Europe, is the mainstay of a truce between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the banks he has squeezed for years.

Orban hopes by making it cheaper for banks to operate in Hungary they would lend more to boost recovery.

"I would like to put this on the agenda as soon as possible," the Economy Ministry's Orban said. "I cannot see a reason why this should not get formal approval and then we can submit the relevant bill to parliament."

Orban said lawmakers could pass the amendments by the time of the upcoming meeting of the International Monetary Fund due on April 17-19. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)