BUDAPEST, April 8 Hungary plans to require banks to issue mortgage bonds to finance 15 percent of their outstanding home loans, to reduce risks to lenders, a central banker said on Wednesday.

Marton Nagy, the central bank's managing director, told an economic conference that the reform was under consultation with the European Central Bank and could take effect sometime around the middle of 2016 to give banks enough time to prepare.

The move is aimed at improving the quality of banks' balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding to finance lending.

Hungarian banks' combined stock of retail mortgages totals around 3 trillion forints ($10.9 billion), according to the central bank. That is after the government ordered banks to convert foreign currency retail loans, mostly in Swiss francs, into forints as part of measures to help households who were caught out when the Swiss currency appreciated during the global financial crisis.

"If the central bank prescribes that 15 percent of the existing mortgage stock will have to be backed by mortgage bonds ... that will mean issuance of about 500 billion forints," Nagy said.

The reform could spark a mortgage bond issuance spree, but banks would have to set up mortgage units to make such issues, he said.

Only three banks in Hungary already have mortgage units and have issued such bonds: local lenders OTP Bank and FHB Bank, and Italy's UniCredit.

Other major banks in the country include Belgium's KBC , Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisen , as well as Italy's Intesa SanPaolo.

Nagy said that forint loans with a long maturity, averaging 12-13 years but up to 20 years, tended to be backed by short-term funding because that was less expensive for banks than longer-term funding. But it was also more risky, supporting the case for mortgage bonds.

"The banking system does not do this by itself because shorter funding is cheaper than longer funding," Nagy said, adding that the difference could be as much as 100-150 basis points.

"The balance sheet would be healthier if this maturity gap is reduced," Nagy said. "Funding may become more expensive, but it will also become safer."

Nagy said the average interest rates on mortgage bonds were above comparable government bonds, but a liquid market could help reduce that premium, making such financing more affordable. ($1 = 275.1000 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)