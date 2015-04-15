(Adds Economy Minister, background, detail)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 15 A planned cut in Hungary's bank tax should be conditional on banks increasing lending, the central bank said on Wednesday, in an apparent departure from a landmark deal with the EBRD and Austrian lender Erste.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government clinched an agreement in February with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Erste on cutting the tax from 2016, in what was seen as an olive branch to battered banks after years of heavy taxation.

That deal made no direct reference to conditionality on more lending, but last week Orban linked the tax reductions to increased lending, a stance endorsed on Wednesday by the central bank.

"The central bank agrees that the reduction of the bank tax should be conditional. The burden could be reduced in exchange for an increase in corporate lending," the bank said in reply to Reuters questions on Wednesday.

The Bank Association declined immediate comment. The EBRD also declined comment. A government spokesman was not immediately available.

Hungary has agreed to refrain from new laws or measures that may have a negative impact on the profitability of the banking sector.

The February deal prompted hopes that Hungary would pursue more predictable policies after a series of government measures that sometimes unnerved investors.

However, Orban is very keen to boost lending to the economy in order to maintain a healthy pace of growth.

Even though the economy grew 3.6 percent last year, bank lending is still weak. Corporate lending is mostly based on the central bank's massive lending for growth programme.

The government is expected to decide next week on legislation for the planned bank tax cut.

At the same time, it is also trying to tackle a big deficit at Hungary's investor protection fund BEVA after three brokerage firms collapsed earlier this year.

Payments from the financial sector into the fund are expected to increase to finance the shortfall, putting a new burden on the sector.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told reporters the EBRD deal was not threatened by legislation approved on Tuesday that would pass some of the costs of brokerage compensation to banks.

"The burden on banks will decrease, we committed ourselves to this, and will keep our promise," he said.

Hungary's top banks also include Austria's Raiffeisen , Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit , and Belgium's KBC. (Additional reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gareth Jones)