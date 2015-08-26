BUDAPEST Aug 26 Hungary's central bank said on Wednesday it would speed up the implementation of its new Liquidity Coverage Requirement for local banks to enhance their resilience to shocks.

Banks will have to fully comply with the new rules by April 1, 2016, compared with a Jan. 1, 2018 deadline under European Union legislation.

The purpose of the requirement is to ensure that banks have liquid assets of adequate quality and quantity over the short term to withstand a liquidity shock, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Heinrich)