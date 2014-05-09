* Aim is to lower windfall, transaction taxes -chief banker

* Says big tax bite curbs banks' ability to lend

* PM has fixed budget with crisis taxes since 2010

BUDAPEST, May 9 Hungary should reduce the windfall and financial transaction taxes levied on its financial sector because they curb banks' ability to lend, its bank association chief said on Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was re-elected to a second consecutive term in a vote last month, has lowered the budget deficit since 2010 with the help of hefty crisis taxes on banks, energy and telecoms companies.

These taxes and a 2011 government measure to help households indebted in foreign currency, mainly in Swiss francs, have inflicted huge losses on Hungary's banking sector in recent years.

Bank Association chairman Mihaly Patai, who is also chief executive of Unicredit's Hungarian unit, told public radio that banks had adopted to a "new reality" and accepted the crisis tax in 2010 as a temporary budget measure.

But he said it was now a common interest to reduce the taxes to a "normal" level. The windfall bank tax was introduced four years ago and levied on banks' 2009 balance sheets.

"We aim for cooperation (with the government), and regarding both the financial transaction tax and the special bank tax we believe the only right direction is reduction," Patai said.

He said, however, that there were no formal talks between the government and banks at the moment.

"The problem with the Hungarian special bank tax is that it has been extended for the fourth and fifth year now ... and these temporary measures cannot be maintained in the long term."

Patai also said he expected a "fast solution" on the issue of foreign currency mortgages, which the government has said must be resolved this year.

Foreign currency loans were popular in Hungary before the 2008 financial crisis thanks to the low interest rates they offered. But they lost appeal as the Hungarian forint weakened, making such loans much more expensive to repay.

Many borrowers were pushed into default.

Orban's government, which is planning a new relief scheme for forex borrowers, has said that it would wait for a final ruling by Hungary's supreme court, the Kuria, before it decides how to phase out billions of euros worth of such mortgages.

The Hungarian court has already ruled on the main legal issue, finding that lenders were not to blame when borrowers lost out because the exchange rate changed. But a final ruling is still pending on certain issues.

"I think the Kuria's decision will have to be accepted by everybody," Patai said.

Hungarian banks are largely foreign-owned. They include units of Belgium's KBC, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank , Erste Bank and UniCredit. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)