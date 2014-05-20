BUDAPEST May 20 Banks in Hungary have started
shifting funds out of the central bank's main two-week liquidity
instrument into government debt after the regulator announced
plans to transform the instrument last month, central bank
Director Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.
"Many banks have moved from two-week deposits toward
government debt. One look at the government debt auctions or the
yields shows what has happened in the past month," Nagy told a
banking conference organised by financial news website
portfolio.hu.
The central bank expects to transform its two-week bill
facility into a two-week deposit from August to drain up to
600-1,000 billion forints worth of liquidity out of this
instrument.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)