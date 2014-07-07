BUDAPEST, July 7 Hungary may revise its bank tax
as new measures to unwind foreign currency loans could be costly
for lenders, but it will not scrap the tax altogether, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.
"I do not exclude that a revision or rethinking of the bank
tax could happen since banks will take on a heavy burden to
compensate clients, but the time for that is not now."
The European Union has said Budapest should phase out
sectoral taxes, including the bank tax, but Varga said the
government was not likely heed that because the taxes were an
integral part of the country's stabilisation efforts.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by John Stonestreet)