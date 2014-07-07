* EU has said Hungary should phase out sectoral taxes
* Hungary may revise bank tax but not yet -minister
(Adds quotes, context, detail)
BUDAPEST, July 7 Hungary may revise its bank tax
as new measures to unwind foreign currency loans could be costly
for lenders, but it will not scrap the tax altogether, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga told public radio on Monday.
Hungary's parliament on Friday adopted a new law
compensating bank clients for unfavourable past adjustments on
their foreign currency denominated loans, which the central bank
estimates could cost banks up to nearly $4 billion.
In further measures expected for the autumn, the government
plans to force a conversion of all remaining foreign currency
mortgages into forints, which will probably cost banks yet more.
In return, Varga said, the government could revisit the
country's bank tax, one of the highest in the European Union and
which has been a major bone of contention between Budapest and
its international partners.
"I do not exclude that a revision or rethinking of the bank
tax could happen since banks will take on a heavy burden to
compensate clients, but the time for that is not now," Varga
said in an interview.
The EU has said Budapest should phase out sectoral taxes,
which it said were "distortive".
Varga said the government was not likely to heed that.
"This (tax) has been a very important part of the
stabilisation of the Hungarian economy, the creation of a new
burden-sharing. I doubt we should accept Brussels' views in this
question."
He reiterated that banks would have to repay clients for
past unilateral contract adjustments by September, then the
government would wrap up work on the conversion of foreign
currency loans by November.
That would allow an actual conversion of the loans by
December, as promised at the weekend by a senior ruling party
official, who also said the government could step in and share
some of the costs of the conversion.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)