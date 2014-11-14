* Foreign-owned lenders under pressure from government
measures
* PM Orban says state needs to buy more banks
* Owners may be forced to sell at discount
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 14 Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said on Friday he expected 60 percent or more of the banking
sector to end up in Hungarian hands, a target that means more
foreign-owned banks will have to sell up, possibly at reduced
prices.
Hungarian officials have said in the past they expect
several foreign banks to leave, but Orban for the first time
named a figure for domestic ownership at over 60 percent. At the
moment, about half of the sector is owned by Hungarians.
Market sources have told Reuters that lenders who might
leave are Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste,
and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo. Each of those banks has
denied plans to sell their Hungarian operations.
Foreign-owned banks have seen profits hurt by government
measures, including windfall taxes and a relief scheme for
mortgage borrowers. If they are sold, the prices they command
will be lower than they would have been a few years ago.
"I can say that we are over 50 percent by now and it is
easily possible that we will reach or rise above 60 percent, so
there will be a strong banking system in Hungarian hands," Orban
told the Kossuth state radio station.
"We need to buy a couple of banks to reach the desirable
state (of ownership) but after that these banks need to be
offered to Hungarian owners using some kind of technique, for
example via the stock exchange," Orban said.
"I believe that there is no national sovereignty without a
national financial system," he added, without specifying when he
wanted to achieve his target.
Orban's government has already started acquiring some banks.
Germany's Bayern LB announced earlier this year it will sell its
Hungarian unit, MKB, to the Hungarian state.
Banking sources told Reuters on Thursday that GE Capital was
preparing to sell its Hungarian business, Budapest Bank, to the
state. In his comments to state radio, Orban
said he could not confirm that deal was happening.
