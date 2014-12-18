BUDAPEST Dec 18 Hungary is in talks with Austrian banks about ways of cooperating and the government's expansion in the sector, the head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office told the weekly Figyelo on Thursday.

Janos Lazar, the minister in charge of Orban's office, said Hungary regarded Austrian banks Erste and Raiffeisen as "strategic allies", striking a markedly different tone from the bank-bashing rhetoric used by Orban's government against foreign banks in the past five years.

Lazar said Orban had held talks with Erste's chief executive, without giving details.

"The Prime Minister has asked me ... to make a joint proposal for an agreement. Erste Bank has strategic goals in Hungary, it is regarded as a strong financial institution here and this requires special attention," Lazar was quoted as saying.

"The situation of Raiffeisen is perhaps different, but we would like to come to an agreement with them as well about the future."

Lazar did not say how the number of state-owned banks could be expanded after two recent acquisitions of MKB Bank from Germany's BayernLB, and Budapest Bank from General Electric.

But he said the aim was to have 50-70 percent of the bank sector in Hungarian ownership. It is over 50 percent now.

"The takeover of MKB and Budapest Bank does not mean they will remain in state hands, within three years the Hungarian state will have to sell them in a transparent manner," he said.

"We believe the key question of the next four years will be to sustain economic growth," Lazar said, adding that if the economy could grow by 3-4 percent per year for the next five to ten years it would prove Hungary had recovered from the crisis.

Hungary's government will recast its relations with the country's banks and will soon sign a new deal to reduce the burdens on the sector in return for increased lending, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier this month.

Orban's government has levied one of the EU's highest bank taxes on the sector and forced banks to repay to clients about 3 billion euros after courts deemed past lending practices unfair.

Hungary's top banks include home-grown OTP, Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit, and Belgium's KBC. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)