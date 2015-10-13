(Makes clear in paragraph 3 that February's cut in bank levy applied to all banks, not only Erste)

VIENNA Oct 13 Hungary's central bank (NBH) wants banks to increase lending in the corporate sector, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises, as a condition for a punitive bank levy to be reduced, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

"The bank levy can decrease but, on the other side, the (banks) should perform some credit growth, as a condition, in the corporate sector or mainly in the SME sector, to get this bank levy decrease," Nagy told reporters in Vienna.

After years of windfall taxes and relief schemes for borrowers that hurt bank profits, the government in February struck a deal with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Austrian lender Erste in which it promised to cut the levy paid by banks, starting in 2016, and Erste agreed to launch a three-year, 550 million euro lending programme.

In the 2016 budget, the government has pencilled in a cut in revenues from the windfall tax on the financial sector.

"We want to maintain this agreement," Nagy said.

"But you can ... somewhat change the agreement in the direction we are asking for ... in order to really make the agreement more balanced, which means you give something and the other also gives something."

He added he expected banks would be satisfied in the end.

"The banks of course say there is no demand, but that's not true. There are still very tight credit conditions."

In April, the NBH extended until the end of next year its Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS), which provides free funding to commercial banks to lend on to small and medium-sized businesses.

Nagy said a complete proposal on ending the scheme and providing incentives for banks to lend more would be unveiled in mid-November. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)