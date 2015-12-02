BUDAPEST Dec 2 Hungary's government will discuss new legislation that may reduce the compensation bill banks face from the bailout of clients of failed brokerage Quaestor, daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday.

Hungary's Constitutional Court last month annulled parts of a law that required banks to pay billions of forints to bail out clients of the failed brokerage. The government has said it would propose an amendment to the legislation to bring it in line with the court's decision.

Quaestor collapsed early this year after it was found to have issued 150 billion forints or more in bonds than permitted under its issuance programme.

In April, a central bank official estimated the annual cost to the financial sector for the collapse of Quaestor and other small brokerages at around 30 billion forints ($102.7 million) per year over a 10-year period.

Magyar Nemzet said, citing justice ministry state secretary Pal Volner, that commercial banks might be allowed to deduct the Quaestor-related payments from their corporate tax base under the amended legislation.

A government spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Louise Heavens)