BUDAPEST Dec 8 Hungarian household lending is
expected to grow next year over 2015 but no expansion is seen in
corporate lending, Hungarian Bank Association chief Mihaly Patai
said on Tuesday.
Patai, who is chief executive of the Hungarian unit of
Unicredit told a news conference that household
lending started to grow already in the third quarter of 2015,
and this most likely continued in the fourth quarter.
"I can see a possibility for household loans to grow in 2016
over 2015 ... while in (corporate lending volumes) I would be
content if we could keep it steady," Patai said.
Patai added that the "seven lean years" were over in the
Hungarian bank sector and the sector would be profitable in
2016.
