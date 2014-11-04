BRIEF-Bryn Mawr trust reports definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday proposed tighter rules on bank lending, capping fees and penalties on loans, fixing the interest terms on all loans for three years and easing the path for borrowers to switch banks, Fidesz lawmaker Antal Rogan said.
Rogan, who leads the Fidesz parliament group, said under the new regulations banks can change loan terms only in a manner previously coordinated with the central bank, adding that all loans must adhere the stricter new rules by Jan 1, 2016. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Net interest income for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $8 million compared to $7.5 million for same period last year