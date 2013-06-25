* Govt proposes closer integration of small savings banks

* Eyes stricter EU criteria from 2014, boosting mkt share

* Hungarian Post Office to take strategic new role in bank

BUDAPEST, June 25 Hungary's government proposed an overhaul of the country's small savings and loan banks on Tuesday in an effort to strengthen and prepare them for stricter European regulations and increase their market share.

Hungary's financial sector is dominated by foreign banks and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he would like to see "at least 50 percent" Hungarian ownership over time.

The government has said it will spend 100 billion forints ($438.16 million) on its plan to integrate savings and loan banks after state-owned development bank MFB took a 39.4 percent stake in Takarekbank, the retail bank linking the banks' network.

From the start of next year, the European Union's banks must adhere to stronger capital requirements and maintain a strict liquidity buffer, according to a decision by the Council of the European Union last week.

According to a draft bill posted on parliament's website, hundreds of local savings and loan cooperatives now in several associations will be required to join a single umbrella organisation, where they will be integrated closer than before.

Takarekbank will then be able to organise the network's operation in a more efficient way, Government Commissioner Tamas Vojnits told a press conference.

The state will increase the new organisation's capital via a share purchase by the Hungarian Post Office, which will take a significant role in the network, according to the draft bill.

"The minimum goal is to boost the market share (of the network) to two-to-three times the current level within ten years," Vojnits said. "It makes sense to create a strategic cooperation between the networks (of the banks and the Post Office)."

Savings banks have about 5 percent of the Hungarian banking market according to Takarekbank's website, but their branches cover roughly 40 percent of the country's retail banking network.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said the government wanted to use the network of around 1,600 branches to boost lending and promote economic growth.

Vojnits said the goal of the reorganisation was to enable the system to serve more than 1 million customers in the country of 10 million people, at a high standard.

Hungary's financial sector is dominated by local lender OTP Bank and foreign banks like Belgium's KBC, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, and Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisen.

($1 = 228.23 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)