BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's central bank has opened an investigation into small local lender Szechenyi Bank on concerns over its capital reserves and imposed restrictions on customer withdrawals, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the measure was aimed at protecting depositors, creditors and owners, given Szechenyi's "capital position".

It did not go into further detail about the capital position and central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Late last year Szechenyi Bank was said by local media to be in talks to buy the Hungarian unit of Austrian Raiffeisen . Raiffeisen later called off the sale and said it was sticking with Hungary despite huge losses booked due to government measures to help borrowers.

The Hungarian state holds a 49 percent stake in Szechenyi Bank. The bank has a share of 0.14 percent in the banking sector based on assets, the central bank said, adding that the bank posed no risk to the stability of the Hungarian banking sector.

"As of today the NBH has sent supervisory commissioners to the Szechenyi Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt and imposed limitations at the bank," the central bank said in a statement.

It said the move was justified by the capital position of the bank and the need to guarantee the lawful operation of the bank and the protection of depositors.

The central bank capped the deposit disbursements at 5 million forints per client during the investigation.

"At the same time the NBH has banned Szechenyi Bank to grant loans, undertake bank guarantees....and carry out any further banking activities," the bank said.

Szechenyi bank declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)