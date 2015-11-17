BUDAPEST Nov 17 Hungary's Constitutional Court
on Tuesday annulled parts of a law that required commercial
banks to pay billions of forints to bail out clients of failed
brokerage Quaestor, national news agency MTI said.
In April, a central bank official estimated the annual cost
to the financial sector for the collapse of Quaestor and other
small brokerages at about 30 billion forints ($102.7 million)
per year over a 10-year period.
Hungarian brokerage Quaestor collapsed early this year after
it was found to have issued 150 billion forints of more in bonds
than permitted under its issuance programme.
The court declared unconstitutional sections in the law,
that defined which clients could get compensation and the
financial conditions of a compensation fund.
Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender OTP
Bank, which faced the steepest burden from the
compensation programme due to its size, rose by 2.7 percent by
1121 GMT, outperforming a 1.55 percent rise in the Budapest
bourse's main index.
MTI quoted the court's president, Barnabas Lenkovics as
saying that the law could be amended as its objective to
compensate Quaestor clients was not unconstitutional.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told reporters that the
government would propose modifications but did not elaborate
further.
"We are going to fulfil the decision of the Constitutional
Court and the government has to deal with the issue on Wednesday
when we have a cabinet meeting and very obviously a new
legislation will be coming," he said.
($1 = 292.2500 forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; editing by Jane
Merriman)