BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
BUDAPEST Dec 20 Four foreign banks could withdraw from Hungary in the next 6-18 months, Hungarian central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in a video published on television channel Hirtv's website on Friday.
Matolcsy said eight big banks hold 70 percent of all lending in Hungary, and half of them would leave the country.
"Rumours spread earlier that four out of the eight large banks... could withdraw in 3-4 years, but as it looks now, they will withdraw in 6-18 months," he said.
Matolcsy did not name the banks. The video was part of an interview that Hirtv will broadcast on Saturday. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: