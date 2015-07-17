BUDAPEST, July 17 Moody's has changed the
Hungarian bank system's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' as
it expects their operating environment to stabilise over the
next 12-18 months and their asset quality to improve, it said in
a statement on Friday.
"We expect that the operating conditions for Hungarian banks
will improve in 2015-16, amid relatively strong economic growth
and a shift in the government's policy stance towards banks,"
said Armen Dallakyan, a senior analyst at Moody's, in the
statement.
Moody's said banks could return to profitability and
stabilise their credit fundamentals, albeit at weak levels,
adding that it expected the Hungarian economy to grow by 2.8
percent in 2015 and by 2.2 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai)