BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Repayments on loans by
Hungarian households will decrease by about one third on average
after banks settle refunds to clients for past unfair lending
practices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on
Friday.
Hungary's top court said in June that some banking practices
had been unfair. The government then introduced a law that will
make banks pay refunds to borrowers that could cost banks
operating in Hungary about 3 billion euros.
"Banks will pay these amounts and if there isn't enough
(money) in banks now to be able to do this, their owners will
inject these amounts (into their units) to ensure that they can
continue to operate and at the same time act according to the
court rulings," Orban said.
"I think there will be calm, order and stability."
Orban reiterated that the government also plans to convert
foreign currency loans into forints.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)