* Banks' owners will provide funds to cover compensation -PM
* Era of "fair banks" will come -PM Orban
* Ruling Fidesz party to submit law on compensation on
Friday
* Foreign currency loans will be converted into forints
-Orban
BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungarian households will pay
about one third less to service their loans after banks settle
refunds to clients for past unfair lending practices, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Speaking to public radio, Orban also suggested the mostly
foreign owners of Hungary's banks might have to provide them
with funds to ensure they can compensate borrowers.
"Banks will pay these amounts and if there isn't enough
(money) in banks now to be able to do this, their owners will
inject these amounts (into their units) to ensure that they can
continue to operate and at the same time act according to the
court rulings," Orban said in an interview.
"I think there will be calm, order and stability."
Hungary's top court ruled in June that some banking
practices had been unfair. The government then introduced a law
to make banks refund borrowers that could cost lenders about 3
billion euros.
Banks have challenged this law in court but have mostly lost
these cases in first-degree rulings in the past two weeks.
The ruling Fidesz party is expected to submit legislation
laying out the method of refunds to parliament on Friday.
Orban said banks will have to settle compensation on past
loans with their clients, and the whole process should be
finished by June 2015.
He reiterated that the government also plans to force banks
to convert households' foreign currency loans into forints,
although he did not say when conversions would take place.
"Another goal of the government is to convert the foreign
currency loans into forints, separately from this settlement
process ... We want to eliminate the system of foreign currency
loans," he said.
Orban also said an era of "fair banking" would come that
would help the economy.
The planned conversion of a pile of household foreign
currency loans into forints could impose further losses on
lenders which have been paying one of Europe's highest banking
taxes since 2010.
Many Hungarian households took out loans in foreign
currency, chiefly in Swiss francs, prior to the 2008 financial
crisis when the loans were cheap. But these loans turned sour
when exchange rates shifted.
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said last week that after the
loan conversion, a significant risk will disappear from the bank
sector and some minor modification of the taxes imposed on banks
was conceivable.
Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, as well
as units of Belgium's KBC, Austria's Erste
and Raiffeisen, Italy's UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)