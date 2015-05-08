BUDAPEST May 8 Hungary's government is working
on a central bank proposal to convert a big stock of foreign
currency-denominated car purchase loans and personal loans into
forints, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio
MR1-Kossuth on Friday.
"I cannot responsibly say we will be definitely be able to
implement it, but we are working on it," Orban said. "It is a
reasonable proposal."
The premier reiterated that the government would not tie an
upcoming reduction in a big windfall tax on the financial sector
to increased lending by banks, another central bank proposal
that he said was "not a good solution".
But he added that, after a one-year grace period in which
banks were not "forced" to lend more, if bank lending did not
begin to grow on its own, the issue should be revisited.
