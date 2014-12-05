BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary's central bank has withdrawn the licence and ordered the liquidation of small local lender Szechenyi Bank on concerns over its capital reserves and its violation of rules of prudent operation, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Friday.

Last month the central bank said it had opened an investigation into Szechenyi Bank and imposed restrictions on customer withdrawals.

On Friday the central bank said in a statement that the operation of the bank had become "unsustainable."

"Any further operation of the bank would have posed a threat to the interests of customers, and to meeting its obligations," the National Bank of Hungary said.

"The investigation ...carried out by the NBH has stated that despite earlier measures by the authority the bank's operation in all significant areas -- with respect to capital position, calculation of impairments, keeping and valuation of collateral, and the operation of IT and accounting systems -- was in a serious situation which conflicts with prudent operation," the NBH said.

It did not go into further detail about the capital position. But it said restoring and sustaining conditions for prudent operation would have required investments of a size for which there was no realistic chance within a reasonable time.

Late last year Szechenyi Bank was said by local media to be in talks to buy the Hungarian unit of Austrian Raiffeisen . Raiffeisen later called off the sale and said it was sticking with Hungary despite huge losses booked due to government measures to help borrowers.

The Hungarian state holds a 49 percent stake in Szechenyi Bank. The bank has a share of 0.14 percent in the banking sector based on assets, the central bank said, adding that the bank posed no risk to the stability of the Hungarian banking sector.

The central bank capped the deposit disbursements at 5 million forints per client during the investigation, but on Friday it said it raised this ceiling to 30 million forints.

It said the bank had around 1,600 depositors. It also said the National Deposit Insurance Fund would compensate depositors up to 100,000 euros, in line with the law within the next 20 working days.