BUDAPEST Nov 25 Hungary's government has proposed cutting its banking tax by more than half and setting incentives for banks that increase their lending, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of a tax reduction.

The proposal was contained in a new bill submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga to parliament late on Tuesday.

The bill contains a guarantee that the bank tax would not exceed 45 percent of banks' 2015 tax obligation - from an earlier tax law that only said it would not increase from 2015 to 2016. (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)