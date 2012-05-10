UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
BUDAPEST May 10 Hungary's planned new financial transaction tax is entirely unacceptable for banks in its present form and violates an earlier agreement with the government, the chief of the country's banking association told Reuters on Thursday.
Mihaly Patai, who is also Chief Executive of the Hungarian unit of Italy's UniCredit, said banks would aim for a compromise with the government in order to limit next year's extra tax burden to around 60 billion forints ($267.11 million), as agreed with the government late last year.
"The leaders of the Bank Association were completely taken aback by this slap in the face, the government's decision yesterday," Patai said.
The government approved a measure on Wednesday to raise an annual 130 billion forints from a new financial transaction tax, which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.
This will come on top of an earlier windfall tax on banks, charged between 2010 and 2012, which the government agreed to halve in 2013.
Patai said the increased tax burden would hurt bank lending and economic growth. ($1 = 224.6259 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim