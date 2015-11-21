BUDAPEST Nov 21 Hungary's government has decided to modify its legislation on a bank tax to address criticism from the European Commission, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying by the national news agency MTI.

The changes will open the way for reducing the tax next year, Varga said, speaking at a conference of young entrepreneurs late on Friday. He gave no details of the proposed changes.

The minister said earlier this month that the EU had raised objections concerning two aspects of the bank tax legislation related to certain tax concessions built into it, citing a possible violation of a ban on state aid.

Local media reports have said the planned legislation had envisaged tax concessions to some banks, for example those which had suffered significant losses in Ukraine and Russia.

The country's big bank tax and other measures putting burdens on banks contributed to Hungary's cut into the "junk" debt rating category by Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's four years ago.

Fitch did not lift Hungary to investment grade in its review on Friday even though many investors had expected an upgrade.

But most analysts and market participants expect the rating agencies to improve Hungary's debt rating next year due to the country's improved economic fundamentals and a more business-friendly approach from the government. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Stephen Powell)