BUDAPEST Dec 11 Hungary has tweaked its draft legislation aimed at reducing a windfall tax on banks next year, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of the country's earlier tax-cut plans, the Economy Ministry said late on Thursday.

The new bill lowered the top tax rate to 0.24 percent from the previous 0.31 percent. The lower tax rate is unchanged at 0.15 percent, but the tax base has changed.

The earlier bill redefined the tax base as the banks' balance sheet total at the end of 2014 from the previous tax based on end-2009 balance sheet totals. But the ministry said that after the fresh changes, the tax base in 2016 is the modified 2009 balance sheet total.

It said banks' overall tax burden would fall in line with a landmark deal reached with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in February. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Borsuk)