BUDAPEST Dec 14 Hungary's Economy Minister Mihaly Varga expects a lower bank tax from next year to invigorate financial sector lending, which has failed to keep up with the expansion of the economy in recent quarters, he told state radio on Monday.

Varga added that the government had no plans to phase out the bank tax altogether as it was still necessary to help keep the budget deficit in check.

"The state needs the bank tax for burden sharing, so phasing out the bank tax will not happen," he said. "The rate can decline but even that only in the framework of expanding loans parallel to lower taxes."

Varga said that Hungary was undergoing a creditless recovery after the global economic crisis had pushed it deep into recession, but that this was unsustainable.

Hungary's economy grew 3.7 percent in 2014, but analysts and the central bank expect that to slow to 2.5 percent by 2016.

"For the economy to be able to grow in the long term we need bank lending to grow," Varga said. "Therefore the government launched bank tax cuts from next year, which we expect to kick-start loan growth for small businesses and real estate."

Hungary proposed capping its banking tax at less than half the current level next year and setting incentives for banks to lend more, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of its earlier tax-cut plans.

Last week the government further tweaked its proposal to include even deeper cuts in the tax rate next year for all banks, while the tax base year was switched to banks' modified 2009 balance sheet totals.

Most Hungarian banks' balance sheets have shrunk considerably since 2009.

The central bank, which has lowered interest rates to a record low and launched unconventional measures to fuel lending and growth, has said it would employ more such unconventional means to stimulate the economy.

Analysts expect it to keep its main interest rate on hold at a record low 1.35 percent on Tuesday.

Hungary's central bank could fine-tune its monetary easing toolkit in December to ease policy due to downward risks to inflation and the growth outlook, a senior central banker told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)