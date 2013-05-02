BUDAPEST May 2 Hungary's financial market
regulator has fined Bloomberg 10 million forints ($44,000) for
publishing an erroneous headline ahead of the central bank's
interest rate decision last week, market watchdog PSZAF said on
Thursday.
PSZAF, in a statement, said Bloomberg had violated a ban on
market manipulation.
"Although the news was published due to a technical error,
the regulator believes that the news agency failed to apply
control mechanisms to prevent false news being published," the
statement said.
A London-based member of Bloomberg's communications team,
Catrin Thomas, said in an emailed response to questions: "At the
moment we're not commenting."
Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters in providing
news and information.
Bloomberg filed a headline six minutes before the interest
rate decision was announced, saying the National Bank of Hungary
had lowered its benchmark interest rate from 5 percent to 1
percent.
Bloomberg issued a correction within some 40 seconds, PSZAF
said.
Shortly afterwards, the central bank cut its main interest
rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent.
PSZAF said that it amounted to market manipulation if
someone published unfounded, misleading, false information "if
the person disseminating the information is aware of the fact
that the information is false or misleading, or should have been
aware of it had (the person) acted with the care that can be
expected in the given situation".
PSZAF said that based on this, Bloomberg had violated the
ban on market manipulation.
"The authority regarded as a mitigating circumstance that
the publication of the false news was due to an unexpected,
automatic technical condition, which it was not possible to
avert manually immediately," PSZAF said.
($1 = 226.5 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Matthew Tostevin)