LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary is set to raise USD2bn
through its upcoming issue of a 10-year global bond, for which
it has set final price guidance of 325bp-330bp over US
Treasuries, according to one of the lead managers.
Final terms came tight to official guidance of 340bp area
over Treasuries and to initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp
released earlier in the day.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders worth
over USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are
the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)