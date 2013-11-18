LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary has launched a new USD2bn
10-year bond at 325bp over US Treasuries, according to a lead.
The final terms are at the tight end of final guidance of
325bp-330bp over US Treasuries.
It is well inside official guidance of 340bp area over
Treasuries and initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp released
earlier in the day.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders
exceeding USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price
today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are
the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)