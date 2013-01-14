LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to arrange fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential bond issue.

The meetings will take place across a number of international financial centres, commencing in the coming weeks, lead managers said.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)