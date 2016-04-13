LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Hungary plans to sell an offshore renminbi bond on Thursday, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign will issue a benchmark-sized three-year note in the Dim Sum market.

Bank of China is the sole lead on the transaction.

Hungary met fixed income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore in January to gauge interest in a renminbi transaction.

Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)