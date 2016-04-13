BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: portfolio company ResQ Club buys competitor in Germany
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Hungary plans to sell an offshore renminbi bond on Thursday, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign will issue a benchmark-sized three-year note in the Dim Sum market.
Bank of China is the sole lead on the transaction.
Hungary met fixed income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore in January to gauge interest in a renminbi transaction.
Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
May 16 Islamic banks have continued to expand their balance sheets and capital buffers, but the era of double-digit growth rates could be coming to an end while asset quality concerns creep up, an industry oversight body said on Tuesday.