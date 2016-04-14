LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Hungary has launched a Rmb1bn (US$154m) three-year Dim Sum bond at a yield of 6.25%, according to a deal lead.

The final yield compares to initial price thoughts of 6.5% area.

Bank of China is sole lead on the trade.

Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

