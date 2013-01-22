LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has announced its schedule for meeting fixed-income investors, according to a fund manager source.

The sovereign will meet investors in Los Angeles on January 28, San Francisco on January 29, Boston on January 30, New York on January 31, Munich on February 1 and London on February 4 to 5.

Although the announcement does not contain details about a potential Eurobond issue, investor sources speculate that a 144a/Reg S transaction could follow.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)