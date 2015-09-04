BUDAPEST, Sept 4 Hungary's central bank is in
talks to buy big stakes in the Budapest Stock Exchange from
Austrian owners, the Hungarian business news portal Portfolio
said on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.
The bank holds a 6.9 percent stake in the bourse, Austrian
CEESEG Aktiengesellschaft owns 50.5 percent and Oesterreichische
Kontrollbank AG holds 18.3 percent.
Central bank deputy governor Ferenc Gerhardt confirmed to
Portfolio that there were talks between the bank and the
Austrian shareholders and that there could be developments in a
few months.
Gerhardt did not confirm that the bank planned to buy the
stakes, but did say the central bank would like to see more
listings and bigger turnover on the bourse.
Central bank officials and the Austrian shareholders were
not immediately available for further comment.
A Budapest Stock Exchange official told Reuters that the
bourse would not comment on news about its ownership.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto in Budapest, Angelika Gruber in
Vienna; editing by Jason Neely)