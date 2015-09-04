BUDAPEST, Sept 4 Hungary's central bank is in talks to buy big stakes in the Budapest Stock Exchange from Austrian owners, the Hungarian business news portal Portfolio said on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.

The bank holds a 6.9 percent stake in the bourse, Austrian CEESEG Aktiengesellschaft owns 50.5 percent and Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG holds 18.3 percent.

Central bank deputy governor Ferenc Gerhardt confirmed to Portfolio that there were talks between the bank and the Austrian shareholders and that there could be developments in a few months.

Gerhardt did not confirm that the bank planned to buy the stakes, but did say the central bank would like to see more listings and bigger turnover on the bourse.

Central bank officials and the Austrian shareholders were not immediately available for further comment.

A Budapest Stock Exchange official told Reuters that the bourse would not comment on news about its ownership. (Reporting by Sandor Peto in Budapest, Angelika Gruber in Vienna; editing by Jason Neely)