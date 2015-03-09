* Budapest bourse outperforms regional peers so far in 2015

* Official welcomes shift in government rhetoric

* Debt rating hopes also adding to optimistic mood

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, March 9 Hungary's improved economic prospects and more market-friendly signals from the government could help the Budapest Stock Exchange (BET) outperform its main regional counterparts this year, the bourse's vice president said on Monday.

Since 2010, when Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to power, Hungarian stocks have lagged regional rivals as his government levied big taxes on sectors dominated by foreign firms, including banks.

"We feel a change (in the government's attitude)," BET Vice-President Balint Szecsenyi, who is also the CEO of brokerage Equilor, told Reuters in an interview.

He said a clear sign of a positive shift was the government's recent announcement that from 2016 it would reduce a special tax on banks that has hit their bottom line.

The Orban government also nationalised mandatory private pension funds in 2011. The market has recovered from that shock, with investment funds managing assets worth over 5.5 trillion forints ($19.6 billion), Szecsenyi said.

So far this year the Budapest bourse's main index has risen more than 11 percent, outpacing an 8 percent rise in Prague, three percent in Bucharest and little more than one percent in Warsaw.

Szecsenyi said prices had also been boosted by hopes that credit rating agencies may upgrade Hungary's debt rating from "junk", reopening the bourse to investors who cannot buy stocks in sub-investment category countries.

Households are also buying shares again, and Hungary's economy grew 3.5 percent last year.

A continuing fall in interest rates in Europe will also nudge investors towards investing in stocks, he said.

Szecsenyi was hopeful that the government, which bought stakes in two of Hungary's major banks and some energy companies, would list these firms sooner or later.

"It doesn't matter if the state retains majority or strategic ownership. That model has been successful in Poland, France and Germany," Szecsenyi said, adding it would take about two years for a state-owned firm to prepare for a listing.

In the private sector, the listing of haulage firm Waberer is also possible in the next two years, and budget airlines Wizz Air may also consider a secondary listing in Budapest, he added.

Wizz Air, which launched on the London Stock Exchange last month, has said before its London float it did not consider Budapest as an alternative. ($1 = 280.4500 forints) (Editing by Keith Weir)